Jelly Roll and Post Malone Announce BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 for 2026

Country/rap superstars Jelly Roll and Post Malone have just announced another leg of their massive stadium tour, fittingly dubbed The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2.

The first leg of the BIG ASS Stadium Tour in summer 2025 was a smash success, attracting over one million fans. This year’s run should prove no different. The duo is booked for 25 dates, some of which include the biggest college football stadiums in the country. El Paso’s Sun Bowl Stadium, Baton Rouge’s Tigers Stadium, and Nashville’s Nissan Stadium are all on the docket, plus many more.

There are also a number of festivals included in the outing, including Stagecoach, Albuquerque’s Boots in the Park Festival, and Carolina Country Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Carter Faith will be in the opening slot on all headlining dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get Tickets to The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2

A Post Malone Artist Presale begins on Friday, February 6 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Fans must sign up by Wednesday, February 4 at 11:59 PM ET/8:59 PM PT. Don’t forget to set a reminder! Citi cardmembers and American Express cardholders will have their own exclusive presales as well.

General onsale will begin Tuesday, February 10 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to the BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Fri Apr 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival*

Sun Apr 26 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Music Festival*

Wed May 13 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

Sat May 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Boots In The Park Festival*

Tue May 19 – Waco, TX – McLane Stadium

Sat May 23 – Baton Rouge, LA – Tiger Stadium

Tue May 26 – Birmingham, AL – Protective Stadium

Fri May 29 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Sun May 31 – Panama City Beach, FL – Gulf Coast Jam*

Fri Jun 05 – Oxford, MS – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sun Jun 07 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Country Fest*

Tue Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Fri Jun 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Tue Jun 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Sat Jun 20 – Wildwood, NJ – Barefoot Country Music Festival*

Mon Jun 22 – East Hartford, CT – Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Thu Jun 25 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field

Sat Jun 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Tue Jun 30 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sat Jul 11 – Fayetteville, AR – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Wed Jul 15 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Fri Jul 17 – Ames, IA – Jack Trice Stadium

Tue Jul 21 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Fri Jul 24 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Tue Jul 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

*Festival appearance

^ Without Jelly Roll

