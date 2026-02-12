Jelly Roll’s Touching Tribute Song to His Wife; Bunnie Xo Says Husband’s Weight Loss Has Her “Drooling”

When it comes to breaking boundaries, there are few who compare to Jelly Roll. Throughout his life, he has battled addiction, a criminal record, and obesity. Yet, through it all, he continued to stay positive. Using every moment on stage to highlight his life and faith, the singer recently celebrated losing a staggering 300 pounds. Watching the transformation on social media, fans were visibly shocked by the singer’s progress. And that included his wife, Bunnie Xo. Always loving her husband, Bunnie Xo admitted his new body had her “drooling.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Even before Jelly Roll sought a healthier lifestyle, Bunnie Xo couldn’t share her love for the singer enough. Standing alongside him throughout his journey to country music stardom, she admitted, “We’re watching a grown man live his life to the fullest for the first time.”

Excited to see Jelly Roll full of positivity, Bunnie Xo added, “He doesn’t have that extra weight on him, and he is literally just the happiest little bumblebee that is just flying through the universe right now, and he’s doing everything that he hasn’t gotten to do, and he’s kicking ass. I can’t wait to see how it’s going to be in another 10 years, especially now with his newfound freedom.”

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Plans to Give One of His Grammys Away for a Very Special Reason]

Jelly Roll Celebrates Bunnie Xo’s Birthday With “Thorns”

Again, Bunnie Xo loved Jelly Roll throughout every phase, no matter the shape or size. But with the country singer staying active, she revealed, “He was beautiful before, but now I catch myself drooling looking at him; he looks so good!”

Alongside Bunnie Xo, numerous singers have also praised Jelly Roll for his weight loss journey. With fans, family, and fellow artists cheering him on, the country singer celebrated not just himself but his wife. With Bunnie Xo turning 46 a few weeks ago, Jelly Roll decided to gift her an unforgettable present.

Doing away with fancy gifts and flowers, Jelly Roll offered her a brand new song called “Thorns.” Praising his wife in the caption, the lyrics icnluded, “Every thorn has its rose / Every rough has a diamond / Every cloud I’ve ever know / Had the sun sunk right behind it / Every lost has a found / Look at me, girl, standing next to you right now / Thought I’d always be alone / But every thorn has its rose”.

Much like Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll couldn’t help but gush over the love they shared. And honoring his queen, he concluded, “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and our little family, you truly are the rock of this household-you are the single human that turns this house into a home… I love you endlessly, HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

For Jelly Roll, the weight loss is only part of the story. From sold-out arenas to Grammy wins, he continues to prove that redemption is real, love is powerful, and second chances can change everything.

(Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images)