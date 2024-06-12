Jelly Roll Balances Pain and Optimism in His New Track “I Am Not Okay”

Jelly Roll has built a massive and passionate fanbase with his ability to tap into the human condition. This is nothing new for the Antioch, Tennessee native. Long before he became one of the most electrifying artists in country music, he released a series of hip-hop mixtapes titled Therapeutic Music. Those releases were full of songs that helped listeners work through pain, grief, sadness, and other hard times. Today, he proved that his ability to resonate with fans on a deep and emotional level has only gotten stronger with his new single “I Am Not Okay.”

After teasing the song “Liar” on social media and performing it at the ACM Awards, Jelly Roll surprised fans during his The Voice season finale performance. Instead of “Liar,” he treated the crowd to the emotional “I Am Not Okay.” Now, fans who were itching to hear the song again can stream it everywhere.

Jelly Roll announced the song on social media today. The post contained a short but heartfelt caption. “’I Am Not Okay’ is out now. For everyone going through something—it’s okay to not be okay, but it’s all gonna be alright,” he wrote.

Jelly Roll Tugs Heartstrings with “I Am Not Okay”

Jelly Roll co-wrote “I Am Not Okay” with Ashley Gorley, Casey Brown, and Taylor Phillips. The trio of powerful Nashville songwriters helped him to hone his message to a razor’s edge. The song manages to feel deeply personal while also being widely relatable.

In the opening verse, Jelly Roll sings about something that anyone who has faced major loss, heartache, or depression can likely feel in their bones. So if I say I’m fine / Just know I’ve learned to hide it well, he sings in the verse’s final lines.

However, the song isn’t all about sadness. Instead, it also highlights the light at the end of the tunnel. The final lines of the chorus look forward to brighter days. I’m not okay / But it’s all gonna be alright. / It’s not okay / But we’re all gonna be fine.

The song’s bridge further highlights the optimism hidden in the song. I know one day / We’ll see the other side. / The pain’ll wash away / in a holy water tide. / And we all gonna be alright, he sings before going into the final chorus.

“I Am Not Okay” isn’t just a heartfelt song. It is also representative of Jelly Roll’s growth as an artist and a look at what fans can expect from his forthcoming album.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images