‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter Delights Fans With Stunning Cover of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

Abi Carter made quite the impression on American Idol viewers during audition week with her melodic rendition of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Judge Luke Bryan even remarked that the 21-year-old Californian “could be the winner of American Idol.” Fast forward three months later to the May 19 finale. Carter collapsed to the stage as Bryan’s prediction—and her dreams—came true. Viewers had crowned her the season 22 winner over runner-up Will Moseley.

Since then, the singer-songwriter has been basking in her victory. She has performed the national anthem at hockey games and visited Nashville with fellow Idol top 8 finalist Kaibrienne Richins. Now, it seems Carter is getting back to business. She recently released a pair of stunning cover songs that have fans even more hyped for original music.

“Absolutely Angelic”: Fans Go Crazy For Abi Carter Covers

“back to singing!! :)” Carter announced in a Saturday (June 8) Instagram post. The caption accompanied a video of the American Idol winner back at her piano, performing Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.”

As usual, every note was on point and tinged with raw emotion. “Literally a voice straight from heaven,” one Instagram user commented.

“This is Kelly Clarkson caliber,” another fan added. “The kind of singing that will put originals to shame when she covers them. America’s voters finally got it right again!”

Two days later (Monday, June 10), Carter again delighted fans with a cover of “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

The celestial comparisons continued. “This is what I imagine the angels in heaven greet us with when we arrive,” one Instagram user commented.

What’s Next For Abi Carter?

During the season 22 finale, Carter expressed her desire to “go a little more indie” with her career. “A little darker with happy tones,” she told guest mentor Jon Bon Jovi.

American Idol viewers have already seen flashes of that duality from Carter. One week, she set the stage ablaze with a red-hot performance of Fall Out Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up.)” Another week, she belted Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life” with all the force of a thunderstorm.

Carter’s newest single, “This Isn’t Over,” debuted last month at No. 23 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. The power-pop ballad once again demonstrates her ability to transform darkness into light.

“This Isn’t Over” is “about finally being able to fight for the kid in me that couldn’t,” Carter said in a statement.

Featured photo via Instagram