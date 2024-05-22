Jelly Roll Rocks ‘The Voice’ Stage While Buzz of Him Replacing Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’ Mounts

The Voice likes to end with a bang. Top 5 finalists Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders and Karen Waldrup sang for the crown Monday (May 20.) While they waited on pins and needles to hear the name of the winner, a star-studded lineup of performers took the stage. That included country/hip-hop superstar Jelly Roll, fresh off an Academy of Country Music Awards win. With the departure of American Idol judge Katy Perry, speculation is rampant that the “Need a Favor” singer will take her place. However, Jelly Roll was all about The Voice Tuesday (May 21.) The heavily tatted hitmaker took the stage to premiere his new single, “I Am Not Okay.”

Jelly Roll Takes the ‘Voice’ Crowd Higher

Last December, Jelly Roll was scheduled to take the stage during the season 24 finale of The Voice. He was slated to sing his chart-topping hit “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson. Unfortunately, the “Son of a Sinner” singer had to pull out due to illness. So he showed up Tuesday (May 21) to give the crowd a do-over — this time with brand-new music.

One viewer took to X/Twitter to express his appreciation for Jelly Roll’s lyrics. “And we are all going to be alright,” he wrote. “Trouble doesn’t last always. Thanks for this, man.”

Jellyroll singing his new single, 'I Am Not Ok' expressing the feeling of so many these days. Are you OK? Love these lyrics, so simple and to the point. Very relatable. And we are all going to be alright. Trouble doesn't last always. Thanks for this, man. #TheVoice #VoiceFinale — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) May 22, 2024

But What About Those ‘American Idol’ Rumors?

Katy Perry has spent the last seven seasons as a judge on American Idol. The “Roar” singer closed out that chapter Sunday (May 19), as Abi Carter was crowned the winner. Perry announced in February she would not return for season 23 of ABC’s popular reality singing competition show. Since then, social media has been abuzz with rumors of her replacement. And a certain name keeps popping up: Jelly Roll.

After the GRAMMY nominee swung by the Idol set to help mentor the top 24, many viewers called on the show’s producers to make the arrangement permanent. Jelly Roll even received an endorsement from Perry herself. And for the record, the three-time Country Music Television Award winner is all in. “Consider? I’ve accepted the job and they haven’t offered it,” he told Audacy’s K-FROG.

Still, some fans aren’t in a hurry to replace Perry. “@katyperry will be irreplaceable on @AmericanIdol,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “No one has been more consistent with her #love, helpful #advice and joyous #presence. You will be so missed. #star #judge #AmericanIdol”

