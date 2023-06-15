Jelly Roll Breaks Billboard Record with New Album ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ 

Jelly Roll might be “Hungover In a Church Pew” after celebrating his record-breaking debut with the album, Whitsitt Chapel.

The country-rocker released his debut country record, Whitsitt Chapel, on June 2 via BMG/Stoney Creek Records. The highly anticipated collection debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album chart and reached the top 3 on Billboard’s 200 all–genre list with 90,000 album equivalents.

The successful launch serves as the “biggest opening week” for the first entry on the Top Country Albums chart since the list implemented a consumption-based methodology in 2017, according to Billboard. Jelly Roll – born Jason DeFord – also had the strongest first-week album sales from a debut country artist in 2023 and the highest charting first-week release from a country newcomer in the history of BBR Music Group.

The hitmaker co-wrote all 13 tracks on Whitsitt Chapel. The vulnerable LP includes his powerful anthem “Need A Favor,” which is currently sitting at No. 11 on the Mediabase Country Chart and No. 3 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

Following the career-altering news, the genre-bending artist turned to social media to celebrate and express his gratitude for the support.

“Thank y’all! WE DID IT! Y’all came through for me like you always do.. another big step in the right direction for the underdogs,” wrote Jelly Roll. “I woke up and couldn’t believe it! Thank y’all again… wow wow wow wow.”

The rocker turned country mainstay also made his CMA Fest debut over the weekend (June 9) to honor the 50th Anniversary. He performed “Need A Favor” and “Son of a Sinner” at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The three-time CMT Award winner will soon embark on his 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour. The trek will kick off on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi. Tickets are available, HERE.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images