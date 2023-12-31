Jelly Roll Reflects on the Transformative Year That Was 2023: “God Bless Country Music”

To say that 2023 was a big year for Jelly Roll would be a massive understatement. After more than a decade as an independent hip-hop artist with a cult following, he found mainstream success in country music. The last 12 months saw the Antioch, Tennessee native’s career climbing to heights that he couldn’t have imagined in the past.

2023 saw Jelly Roll collaborating with several country stars. Additionally, he saw some serious chart success, landing songs at the top of the Billboard charts. In November, he won CMA Awards and learned that he was nominated for a pair of Grammy Awards.

Jelly Roll Reflects on 2023

In a recent social media post, Jelly Roll briefly reflected on 2023 and shared what he’s looking forward to in the coming months. He shared these thoughts alongside a photo of him standing under the awning of the artist’s entrance at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Some things I would’ve never even dreamed of,” he began. “I’m honestly still trying to wrap my head around what a year it has been,” he continued. Then, he promised to share a photo dump to recap 2023.

“In the meantime,” he added, “I’m up today daydreaming of when I get to walk on that legendary Opry stage again. God bless country music.”

A Massive Year

Jelly Roll saw his first taste of real chart success in 2022 when “Son of a Sinner” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This year, released his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel. It went to the top of the Rock Albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Country Albums chart. Two singles from that record—“Need a Favor” and “Save Me” featuring Lainey Wilson—topped the Country Airplay chart.

2023 was about more than chart success for Jelly Roll, though. He also won an armful of trophies at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. In November, he took home Best New Artist at the CMA Awards. Days later, he learned that he received two Grammy nominations. He’s nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Group/Duo Performance for “Save Me” with Wilson.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. 2023 saw the former rapper finding acceptance in the country music world and forging relationships with hitmakers such as Wilson, Craig Morgan, Cody Johnson, and Zach Bryan.

