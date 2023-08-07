Jelly Roll Is No. 1 on the Country Chart Again with “Need a Favor”

Jelly Roll’s calls for a “Favor” have been answered. The hit crossover singer has scored his second consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Need a Favor.” Released in February 2023 as the lead single off his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, “Need a Favor” was written by Jelly Roll, Rob Ragosta, Joe Ragosta and Austin Nivarel.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Favor” follows in the footsteps of “Son of a Sinner,” the rapper’s first song to top the Country Airplay chart. It was released as the second single off his 2021 album, Ballads of the Broken. “A second No. 1 at country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about,” Jelly Roll said in a statement to Billboard. “‘Need a Favor’ has absolutely changed my life. It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out there on the road. Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song, and to country radio for supporting therapeutic music. I’ve seen firsthand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country.”

[RELATED: Top 10 Jelly Roll Songs]

“Favor” has also topped the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and reached No. 3 on the Rock Airplay chart. “Sinner” also had crossover appeal when it peaked at No. 4 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Whitsitt Chapel was released in June 2023 and bowed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts. It also hit No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200. “Thank y’all! WE DID IT!” Jelly Roll remarked on the album’s success. “Y’all came through for me like you always do.. another big step in the right direction for the underdogs. I woke up and couldn’t believe it! Thank y’all again… wow wow wow wow.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images