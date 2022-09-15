Justin Timberlake Tops Latin Chart for the First Time with Bilingual “Sin Fin”

Justin Timberlake topped the Billboard Latin chart for the first time in his career with the single “Sin Fin,” featuring Romeo Santos.

The track debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart and is also the first new music from Timberlake to enter the chart since “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in 2017, which peaked at No. 36.

Off Santos’ newly released fifth album, Fórmula, Vol. 3, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Tropical Albums chart and at No. 2 on Top Latin Albums, the song features Timberlake singing in both English and Spanish.

Both artists first teased their collaboration on Twitter in late August. Santos previously translated *NSYNC’s 2001 hit “Gone” into Spanish for Aventura’s debut album, We Broke the Rules, in 2002.

“Sin Fin” is Santos’ 21st No. 1 hit on Latin Airplay and leaves him in line with artists like Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and more, who have reached a similar milestone on the chart. The song also debuted at No. 1 on Tropical Airplay, giving Santos his 17th No. 1, which brings him fourth in place behind leading chart toppers (Tropical) Marc Anthony, Victor Manuelle, and Prince Royce.

Timberlake’s first No. 1 on any Latin chart since his 2006 hit “SexyBack” peaked at No. 27 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart, “Sin Fin” is another charting milestone for Timberlake, who has already topped the Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Pop Airplay, Rap Airplay, Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts.

Photo: RCA Records