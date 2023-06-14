Killer Mike Releases New Single with André 3000 and Future

Back in April, Killer Mike hosted a listening party for his upcoming solo album Michael, set to release this Friday (June 16). After the event, videos began to leak containing sneak peeks of songs from the album. Most notably, the LP’s seventh song “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” made tons of buzz online, as it includes guest appearances from Atlanta hip-hop icons André 3000 and Future.

Finally, two months after fans first found out about the track, Mike finally unleashed “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” on Tuesday (June 13). Along with the two aforementioned marquee names, the song contains refrains and hooks performed by a choir and lesser-known Detroit singer Eryn Allen Kane.

After a harmonious intro from Future, André delivers an intricate verse to open up the song, which includes allusions to technology and the mysterious future of the human race.

Communication comin’ in

Too much that I can’t communicate with all of them

I do wish I had scientist or engineer friends

Let’s go, get out of here, petrol is cheaper than it’s ever been

And then, who’s to say when all would end?

Later in the song, both Future and Mike rattle off impressive verses of their own, capping off an unexpected, yet impressive collaboration full of Georgia hip-hop icons. However, in a recently posted video from Mike, the Run The Jewels emcee revealed that André almost rescinded his verse from the song.

While speaking to the crowd at the Michael listening party, Mike told a story about André calling him and saying that “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” was just a “good” song. But, after Mike’s friend and collaborator Cuz Lightyear told him to send André the final version of the song with Eryn Allen Kane’s contribution added, André was convinced to allow the song to be released.

“André 3000, he’s in Japan right now as we talk, playing the flute,” Mike said. “He called me, he’s like, ‘Kill, I don’t know about the song, man. We just got a good rap record, man.’ And then Cuz (Lightyear) was like, ‘You sent him the final record?’ I’m like, ‘Nah.’ I sent it over with Eryn’s hook and stuff. He hit back with, ‘Yeah, yeah, you got the record. Who is that?!’”

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” serves as the fifth and final promotional single for Michael, which is Mike’s first full-length solo effort in over a decade. Shortly after the album’s release, and before he embarks on a tour with fellow Run The Jewels member El-P, Mike will also go on his solo The High & Holy Tour to promote the tape.

So, as Mike prepares for a jam-packed rest of 2023, check out his new André 3000 and Future-assisted hit below, just two days before his full LP is set to arrive.

