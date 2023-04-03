Jelly Roll Holds Church at CMT Music Awards with “Need A Favor” Performance

Country’s latest sensation Jelly Roll turned Austin, Texas’ Moody Center into a revival Sunday night (April 2).

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The CMT Music Awards saw the star – born Jason DeFord – bring the ceremony to church with his electric performance of his latest single, “Need A Favor.” Backed by a gospel choir, the “Son of a Sinner” singer got the arena full of fellow stars on their feet.

A first-time nominee, Jelly Roll was up for three nominations during the night – Breakthrough Male Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year – following the biggest year of his career last year. He took home all three CMT Music Awards.

“You couldn’t write a Cinderella story cooler than this, saying that I’ll have a headlining show at Bridgestone while I have a top 10 at country radio,” he told Billboard in conversation about his breakthrough year. “I look at it like it’s my introduction party to Nashville, even though I was born here.

“What I think I represent is just a beacon of hope,” he added. “I don’t look like the guy that you would’ve assumed would’ve made it [in country music].”

He is following up his breakout year with a recently announced new album, titled Whitsitt Chapel. The forthcoming 13-track release, named for the church he attended in his childhood, will arrive June 2. It will include “Need A Favor.”

“This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life,” the artist explained. “I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.”

Soon after the album’s release, Jelly Roll will embark on his Backroad Baptism Tour, a 44-date trek that will see him headline arenas across the country from July to October. Acts like Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf, and Josh Adam Meyers will join him as support through the lengthy trek.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)