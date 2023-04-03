Lil Yachty Takes the ‘SNL’ Stage

Over the weekend, acclaimed rapper Lil Yachty performed on the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

With host, Abbot Elementary star Quinta Brunson looking on, the psychedelic rapper performed the customary two songs on Saturday (April 1), “The Black Seminole.” and “Drive Me Crazy!” Both songs come from Lil Yachty’s popular new album Let’s Start Here.

During his performance, the lyricist was backed by singer-songwriter Diana Gordon and a full band. Gordon is featured on both of the studio versions of the songs Yachty performed on the comedy sketch show.

Lil Yachty released his acclaimed album in January. The album includes songwriting credits from artists like Mac DeMarco, Alex G, and Tory Lanez. Lil Yachty rose to fame recently thanks in part to the viral song “Poland” that he uploaded on SoundCloud recently.

Many have praised his latest LP, pointing to psychedelic rock influences like Pink Floyd on the imaginative tracks.

Up next for Saturday Night Live are shows slated for both April 8 and April 15. On April 8, the variety show will be hosted by former cast member Molly Shannon and the musical guest will be the brother trio The Jonas Brothers. The following week, the show will be hosted by Ana De Armas and feature musician Karol G, who boasts a staggering 61 million followers on Instagram.

Past musical guests in 2023 have included Lizzo, Jack White, The 1975, Kelsea Ballerini, Coldplay, Lil Baby, and Sam Smith.

Check out both songs from the rapper (featuring Gordon) below.

Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage