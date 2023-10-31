Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph Bring “Wild Ones” to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Monday night (October 30), Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their single “Wild Ones.” Murph and Jelly Roll released the collaborative track earlier this month. After a little more than 3 weeks, the official music video has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube. Additionally, it has pulled in over 12 million streams on Spotify alone. Last night, the duo beamed the song into the living rooms of Kimmel viewers across the country.

As the performance begins, Murph stands alone in the spotlight delivering the opening verse. Jelly Roll and the band are hidden in shadows. The “Son of a Sinner” singer only stepped into the light when it was time to perform his verse. In short, he gave the singer/songwriter he refers to as his “little sister” time to shine on the national TV stage before stepping up.

Overall, the duo gave an electrifying performance of the song. The black and white graffiti-covered backdrop coupled with the hip-hop-meets-classic-country instrumentation highlighted the roots of both performers. At the same time, both Murph and Jelly Roll brought their A-game to the stage.

It appears that Monday night’s appearance on Kimmel was Murph’s national television debut. At the same time, it was the first time “Wild Ones” was broadcast to TVs everywhere. This is fitting. Last June, Jelly Roll made his TV debut on Kimmel. That night, he performed “Son of a Sinner,” which was his most recent single at the time.

However, this was not the first time the duo has performed “Wild Ones” for a live audience. The pair debuted the song in Austin, Texas on September 21. Both artists had shows in the city that night and Murph’s set wrapped just in time to make it across town and take the stage with Jelly Roll. That night, he introduced her to the crowd as his litter sister before giving the Texas crowd the first taste of the song.

Last Friday, Murph released an extended version of “Wild Ones” to streaming services. It is a little more than a minute longer and features another verse from Murph.

Photo: Youtube