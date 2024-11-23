Jelly Roll Joins One Republic for New Single “Hurt,” the Collab I Didn’t Know I Needed

Nowadays, the question isn’t where is Jelly Roll? Rather, it’s where is he not? The man is everywhere in music and seemingly can’t say no to any opportunity given to him. Which, is an absolute treat for his fans and continues to be as he has accumulated a laundry list of collaborations in 2024. Well, that list continues to grow, as Roll recently collaborated with One Republic on their single “Hurt.”

Originally released on the band’s most recent album, Artificial Paradise, Jelly Roll’s inclusion on the track reportedly aims to reimagine the song thanks to his unique and unmistakenly notable vocal talents. Additionally, the collaboration also includes a music video filmed by Isaac Rentz. Rentz has previously worked with One Republic on songs “I Ain’t Worried” and “Sink or Swim.”

Jelly Roll Helps One Republic Become Country

Like many pop artists these days, One Republic is also dipping its toe into country music. Given the rodeo backdrop and the inclusion of Jelly Roll, the band seemingly wants to reimagine and rebrand the song into a Nashville pop hit. Not a bad marketing strategy and Post Malone and Beyonce’s current country stint seems to be a testament to that.

Nonetheless, the song is purely fun. Nothing about the tune is profound nor includes Jelly Roll’s vulnerable redemption story he is so often known for. Regardless, it’s a collaboration that sheds light on two different genres and two different eras of music. Upon watching the video, fans will surely get a mixture of nostalgia and originality, which is a large part of the collaboration’s appeal.

Outside of the video, both Jelly Roll and One Republic have been quite busy. Most recently, Jelly Roll gave a heartwarming performance at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on November 20 and received multiple nominations. Furthermore, he is currently on his Beautifully Broken North American Tour. As for One Republic, they recently announced their Escape To Europe 2025 tour, which will start on September 18 in Dublin. Maybe, just maybe, Jelly Roll will fly across the pond and go perform “Hurt” with the band in some European location. After all, Jelly Roll has done far crazy things.

Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage