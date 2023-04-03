Jelly Roll Takes Home His First Three CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll’s 2023 is going full steam ahead. The singer, who recently announced the June 2 arrival of his forthcoming album Whitsitt Chapel, now has three-time CMT Music Awards-winner to add to his list of many accolades this year.

A first-time CMT Music Awards nominee, the Tennessee native took home a trophy in all three categories he was nominated in Sunday night (April 2) at Austin’s Moody Center. Jelly Roll won Breakthrough Male Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year all for “Son of A Sinner.”

“It may have looked like it was only 30 yards, but it took me 39 years to walk from over there to right here,” Jelly Roll said upon accepting his Male Video of the Year trophy. “I want you to know that I don’t know what you’re going through and I don’t know what you’ve been through but I know you can overcome it. I promise you, you can.

“And you can be whatever you want to be, I promise you that,” he continued. “I told them I wanted to be a country music singer and I’m standing here at the CMT Awards with the Male Video of the Year, baby! When God gave something for you, nothing can get in the way.”

He then said hello to his mother, who was watching the awards show, before thanking country radio for its support.

“I want to thank country radio for accepting me knowing who I was and letting me do it my way the whole way to this stage tonight,” he added. “That means the world to me. And I want to thank the country music community for standing behind me and standing next to me through all this.”

Ahead of his third win, Jelly Roll also took the stage for a powerful performance of “Need A Favor.” The singer is not slowing down anytime soon, as his busy 2023 includes his Backroad Baptism Tour. The 44-date trek sees Jelly Roll headlining arenas across the country from July to October.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)