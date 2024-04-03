Michelle Obama Credits Beyoncé for Redefining Country Music

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Beyoncé dominated genres like R&B, hip hop, and pop. While selling over 200 million albums and receiving countless awards like 32 Grammy Awards, the singer decided to branch out when it came to her newest album, Cowboy Carter. Marking her first step into country music, Beyoncé received a great deal of praise for songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em” and her cover of “Jolene.” Although receiving both praise and criticism, the star recently caught the eye of former First Lady Michelle Obama who offered more than love to Beyoncé.

While Cowboy Carter released only a few days ago, the album has already proven itself to be one of Beyoncé‘s top albums. Taking over social media and the charts, many stars have come out, celebrating the singer’s step into country music. Although receiving high praise since its release, nothing prepared Beyoncé for when Obama decided to speak out. Posting a picture on Instagram of the album cover, Obama wrote, “Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically.”

Michelle Obama Praises Beyoncé And Urges Fans To Vote

While the album comes with numerous hit songs, Obama continued praising Beyoncé and the power she gave artists and fans. “This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

Focusing on that power, Obama used her statement to urge listeners to go and vote this year. “Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year. The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to “keep the faith” and ‘VOTE!’”

Gaining nearly 400,000 likes, the post from Obama showed just how impactful Cowboy Carter has already been, and again, it’s only been a few days.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)