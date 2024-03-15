Jon Bon Jovi Divulges Emotional Story of How Bruce Springsteen Helped Him Through His Vocal Surgery

While a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and an icon in the music industry, in 2022, Jon Bon Jovi watched as his career came to a screeching halt when he needed surgery on his vocal cords. Not knowing if he would ever be able to perform again, the singer decided to partake in surgery to restore his vocal cords. Although the star currently promotes his upcoming album Forever, at the time of his surgery, Bon Jovi revealed that “The Boss” himself, Bruce Springsteen, made sure to keep him company.

With both singers legendary for their contributions to music, Bon Jovi worried that his time in the spotlight had come to an end just a few years ago. But those worries soon diminished thanks to Springsteen. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Bon Jovi shared how the singer made sure to spend time with him during his recovery. “Bruce [came] to pick me up every couple of weeks. We’d take these 100 mile drives during the surgery where I could barely speak and just that vote of, ‘I’m here for you, man.’ You know, ‘We’ll get through this.’”

Jon Bon Jovi Recalls Two Icons In A Car

Although 100 miles is no quick drive, Bon Jovi admitted that the conversations shared between the two rarely breached serious conversation as they simply enjoyed their time together. And to make the rides even better, the singer recalled the shock some fans received when seeing them together in the same car. “You got Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen driving around New Jersey. You want the state cops to pull you over. One day we were at a stoplight, and some VFW hall was collecting with the bucket of, you know, for nickels and dimes. And I rolled down the window and I had some money in my pocket and I put it out.”

When walking towards the car, Bon Jovi joked, “The guy saw me and he’s like, ‘Hey!’ And then he bends down and looks in the window and he sees Bruce and he’s like, ‘Oh!’ (laughing). And then all the guys in the VFW (came over).”

With Bon Jovi finding his voice once again, the entire process of his recovery was well-documented in a new docuseries Thank You, Goodnight, which releases on Hulu on April 26. As for his new album, Forever, fans will have to wait until June 7 to hear the hitmaker return to the studio with a refreshed voice.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)