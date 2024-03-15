Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Serious Doubt Surrounding His Touring Future After “Major Surgery”

For nearly 50 years, Jon Bon Jovi has toured the world, performing in 50 countries, in front of more than 34 million fans. Having played over 2,700 concerts and sold 120 million records, Bon Jovi is considered one of the best-selling American rock bands. And while it has been four years since his last album, Bon Jovi recently revealed the band’s upcoming record, Forever, which hits shelves in June. With the icon releasing a new album, he discussed his future when it came to touring after undergoing major surgery.

Speaking with Mix 104.1 Boston, Bon Jovi admitted to not knowing what the future holds when it comes to getting back on stage. While loving to tour, he said, “I don’t know about a tour. It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.” For those who might not remember, back in 2022, the singer went through a surgical procedure to help his vocal cords regain function.

Giving fans an update on his voice and recovery, Bon Jovi insisted, “Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end. And so I’m working towards that goal.”

Jon Bon Jovi Shares His Thoughts On Performing At The Sphere

While uncertain about what the future holds, the singer also discussed his interest in ever performing at the Sphere. Having attended one of U2’s shows at the venue, he said, “I was there on opening night and of course that’s the first thing that goes through your mind, ‘How would I present this?’ It was incredible. But I was like, ‘Wow, how do I even wrap my arms around this? And how much time would it take to develop all this, to capture something that would be worthy that could follow this incredible production?’”

Although loving the technological advances made by the Sphere, Bon Jovi concluded, “I don’t see, necessarily, how I could pull that one off. And I thought about it. I have thought about it. Because I was asked to do it second to them. And Bono and I have a lot of the same physical traits, vocally.”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)