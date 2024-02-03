Jon Bon Jovi Performing at Son’s Wedding to ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown; Awarded Person of the Year Honors

While known as the rock icon behind the band Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi is much than a singer. He also held a prosperous career in Hollywood with roles on Sex and the City, 30 Rock, and The West Wing. That doesn’t include the numerous films he also starred in. And outside of music and Hollywood, he helped found the arena football team Philadelphia Soul. With a career spanning almost five decades, it appears the star will return to the stage once again, but this time – it is for his son, Jake Bongiovi.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Bon Jovi holds a special place in music, the Recording Academy’s philanthropic organization recently honored the singer for not just his contributions to music, but his willingness to give back. Helping create the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, the songwriter worked to help end both homelessness and hunger throughout the world. Besides holding a concert in his honor, the organization awarded him with the MusiCares Person of the Year Award.

During the celebration, People received the chance to speak with Bon Jovi on the red carpet. With his son engaged to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, the singer was asked if he would be performing at their wedding. Keeping details surrounding the wedding a secret for now, when pressed, Bon Jovi insisted, “Yes, definitely.”

Jon Bon Jovi Thanks His Family

First dating in 2021, the couple eventually announced their engagement in April 2023. Just last Thanksgiving, the British star spent the holiday with Bongiovi’s family. She recalled the day, admitting, “Obviously, I’m British, so I don’t celebrate Thanksgiving. Jake’s mom’s cooking was amazing. I really went into it thinking, ‘Turkey’s turkey, how good can it be?’ But Jake’s mom made the best roast turkey. I felt like I was totally living my all-American dream.”

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll & More Paying Tribute to Jon Bon Jovi at 2024 MusiCares Gala]

With the ceremony focusing on Bon Jovi’s career on and off the stage, the singer took a moment to not honor only his achievements but his family. “Everything that I’ve accomplished, with or without the band, or in my philanthropic life, has had the support of my family, my friends, band mates, collaborators, and an army of willing, who’ve been ready to take my dreams and make them a reality.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)