Watch: Jelly Roll Performs “Church” Live at the Ryman Auditorium

The Nashville-born songwriter and performer Jelly Roll has taken country music by storm over the past calendar year. In 2023, the singer made his mark after winning three prestigious CMT Music Awards for his 2021 breakout hit, “Son of a Sinner.”

But to think for a moment that Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord), who came up in the rap game before crossing over to country, is a one-hit wonder would be a drastic understatement. His 2022 song, “Need a Favor,” is an instant country masterpiece. And his song, “Church,” is an emotive classic.

Jelly Roll, who released his newest album, Whitsitt Chapel, earlier this year, performed its second track, “Church,” this summer at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on July 19. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame landmark, which holds some 2,362 people, is also a former home to the iconic Grand Ole Opry. So when Jelly Roll got to perform early in his career is nothing to sneeze at.

Opening with electric guitar feedback, the visually captivating Jelly Roll begins to sing over an acoustic. With his warbling voice, Jelly Roll talks about what he knows: being down and out. But this song isn’t about wallowing in the woes. It’s about taking time to go to church and get in touch with a higher power.

I guess there’s just some things

You just can’t outrun

There ain’t no back pew in this truck so I’m forced to sit in the front

And ain’t it funny how He’s working

In mysterious ways?

Hell, I skipped my share of sermons so He brought one to this Chevrolet

I ain’t going where the wild things are

I ain’t going to the cigarette store

I ain’t going to the cold beer bar

To check in on the Tennessee score

I’m just having me a talk with The Man

Sendin’ my old soul on a search

They might judge me on this two-lane road

But little do they know, I’m going to church

I’m going to church

Despite a few issues with his inner-ear monitor earpiece, Jelly Roll soars on the song, making one wonder what just took so long for him to embrace his country-singing skills. For the Tennessee native with an all-time country voice, it’s sublime at times to see him in his niche.

Watch Jelly Roll’s Ryman performance of “Church” below.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images