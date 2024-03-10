Bunnie Xo Reveals Final Verdict on if She Got Jelly Roll Banned From the Houston Rodeo

Just over the last few years, Jelly Roll has completely taken over country music with albums like Whitsitt Chapel. Receiving numerous awards for his contributions to country music, the singer even found himself a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Recently, he performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the first time. And to make his appearance even better, it was his largest performance with over 73,000 people in attendance. Wanting to share the moment, Jelly Roll welcomed his wife, Bunnie Xo, to the stage, where she accidentally broke the no profanity rule, which comes with a ban.

Posting a video on her Instagram page, Bunnie Xo detailed how she messed up when brought to the stage. She said, “Apparently at the Houston Rodeo, you’re not supposed to cuss….You’re not supposed to say one bad word on stage. And if you do, they’ll turn the lights off, kick you out and never let you come back again.” While not knowing the rules, she insisted that she never wanted to be on the stage in the first place. Before she walked on stage, she confided in Jelly Roll that she was content watching from backstage. But with the night such a historic moment, he wanted to celebrate it with the love of his life.

Rodeo Houston Responds To Jelly Roll

After yelling “Houston, what the f*** is up?”, Bunnie Xo knew she messed up as Jelly Roll turned away with what she deemed the “look of despair.” Learning later that she had broken an important rule, she waited for an answer from the venue. With her video shared online, the Houston Livestock Rodeo and Show responded, writing, “Y’all are always welcome at RODEOHOUSTON.”

While welcomed to return to the venue for another performance, Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion during his concert. Learning how many people were in attendance, he said on stage, “My name is Jason ‘Jelly Roll’ DeFord and I am from Nashville, TN. As of right this moment, as of right this second, on March 6th of 2024, at the Houston Rodeo at the NRG stadium, this is officially the biggest show of my entire life.”

With the night featuring good music and even a surprise appearance from Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll’s stardom continues to grow.

