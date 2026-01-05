Jelly Roll Reveals the Hilarious Lie He Tells Kids About His Face Tattoos

Jelly Roll once pulled a fast one on his daughter’s classmates. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, Jelly revealed that when his no 16-year-old daughter, Bailee, was little, he made up a story about the origin of his face tattoos.

“When she was in kindergarten it was so funny because all of her little friends would go ‘What is all that stuff on your face?’ Jelly recalled. “I would go ‘You won’t believe this, I only draw this on when I come see y’all so y’all are excited about it.’”

The kids weren’t so easily fooled. In fact, they wound up asking Jelly, “How do you draw it on the same way every time?”

The singer was quick with answer, though, stating, “I got the little sticker things now because I been coming so much.”

As his daughter grew up, Jelly said that some of those kids’ parents wouldn’t let their little ones hang out at his house because of those very face tattoos and the lifestyle they assumed he had.

Jelly Roll’s Health Transformation

Now, about a decade later, Jelly has transformed his life and body. After the singer’s recent 250-pound weight loss, he nabbed the cover of Men’s Health.

“It was never-ending sadness. And anger,” Jelly told the outlet of his life pre-transformation. “I was a prisoner to my own body. Dude, wiping my ass was a problem. Washing myself properly was a problem. Getting in cars.”

“Every decision I made in life had to be based on my weight,” he continued. “If it could hold me, facilitate me, or fit me—people don’t think about every facet of ‘I still want to be able to do that and I can’t.’ I was so inspired by that kind of stuff.”

Now that he’s lost weight and gotten healthy, Jelly said he’s living in “a dramatically different world.” It’s a world in which he can finally see his own muscles for the first time.

“These shoulders are mine. Meaning they’re only gonna get bigger​,” he said. “They were gone. I had never seen them.​“

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio