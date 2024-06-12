Jelly Roll Reflects on Detroit Performance With Eminem and Why It Goes Down as the “Coolest Moment” of His Career

It has been a wild two years for Jelly Roll. Since the release of his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel, he has done things that he never thought possible. For instance, he’s taken home awards, received a Grammy nomination, and launched multiple songs to the top of the charts. He has also been able to help countless people through his music and charitable actions. More recently, he found himself on stage with Eminem in Detroit.

Last Thursday (June 6) Eminem made a surprise appearance in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan to celebrate the grand reopening of Michigan Central Station. He invited Jelly Roll to sing the chorus of “Sing for the Moment.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jelly Roll reflected on the moment and what it meant to him.

Jelly Roll Reflects on Performing with Eminem

“When I think about coolest moments of my career, right now at the top, there has to be this thing that I got to go sing with Eminem in Detroit,” he said. “I got to sing ‘Sing for the Moment’ with him, which is a record where he sampled Steven Tyler. I mean, just what an incredible night and I got to do it in Detroit. It was unreal.”

Eminem released “Sing for the Moment” as a single from his 2002 album The Eminem Show. The song heavily samples the Aerosmith song “Dream On” in the chorus. So, Jelly Roll sang Tyler’s vocal part during his performance.

“You could see it all over my performance, just the kid in me,” Jelly said. “I thought the camera was off of me. So, as soon as I get through singing, I’m just like ‘Whoa,’” he added.

Jelly Roll recalled that when Eminem’s manager contacted him, he thought it was s joke because the two are friends. “His name is Paul and I was like, ‘Paul, don’t play.’ He was like, ‘I swear.’ As soon as I met Eminem it was like the coolest moment ever, man,” he said.

