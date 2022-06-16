Jennifer Hudson’s New Talk Show Premieres September 12 (Her Birthday)

As if the news of Jennifer Hudson earning the prestigious distinction of being an official EGOT holder wasn’t enough, the big-voiced singer has announced the premiere date for her new television show.

And that date is… September 12, which is also her 41st birthday.

Wrote JHUD of the news on Twitter earlier today (June 16), “I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th Wait a minute that’s my birthday!!!”

I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!! pic.twitter.com/YzIrUgmCp4 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 16, 2022

As American Songwriter reported earlier this year, following in the footsteps of another American Idol alum, Kelly Clarkson, Hudson is set to host her own talk show, airing on Fox television stations, in the fall of 2022.

“I have experienced so much in my life,” said Hudson in a statement. “I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living. People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning—20 years ago—and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”

Hudson added, “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit.”

And more recently, Hudson made history on June 12, joining the very elite EGOT club—an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award—after picking up the Tony Award for Best Musical for A Strange Loop.

Acting as co-producer of the Broadway show, Hudson has already won the prior three awards and earned the last piece during the 75th annual Tony Awards, which was held at Radio City Music Hall.

Hudson earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work as Effie White in the 2007 film Dreamgirls, then won two Grammy Awards, one for her self-titled album in 2008 and the second for The Color Purple, which won Best Musical Theater Album in 2017. In 2021, Hudson also picked up a Daytime Emmy for her role as executive producer of the virtual reality animated film Baby Yaga, which won the Interactive Media for Daytime Program award.

