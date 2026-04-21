Jennifer Hudson Returns to ‘American Idol’ More Than Two Decades After Competing the Show

Jennifer Hudson is returning to where it all started. On April 20, the EGOT winner appeared on American Idol, more than two decades after she competed on the series.

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This time around, Hudson wasn’t competing. Instead, she was advising the Top 9 hopefuls as they took on Disney Night.

In addition to serving as a mentor, Hudson stepped in to guest judge the evening alongside the usual panel, which is made up of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

Hudson’s Idol return was first revealed during the show’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode. In the video that announced the exciting news, Idol shared clips from Hudson’s time on the show in 2004.

“When I sing, I just hope that somebody is touched by it, somebody sees it,” Hudson said in the clip.

Jennifer Hudson Teases Her American Idol Return

Later, during an episode of her talk show, Hudson discussed her return to the series.

“Y’all, I cannot believe that it has been 22 years since I was first on American Idol. Can you believe it? I hopped on that American Idol roller coaster and it hasn’t stopped since,” she told the live studio audience. “… I am so grateful to be here at The Jennifer Hudson Show 22 years later. What?!”

Hudson went on to note that, because ” that show was so significant to my entire life,” she’s “so excited to return as a mentor and guest judge to the place that I used to call home.”

“I cannot believe I’m saying this. The beautiful part is, I feel like all of you guys have been on that journey with me for me to be here 22 years later. I have to say a special thank you to you all,” she said. “It is a full circle [moment] for me as well.”

As for what fans can expect from the episode, Hudson said she “cannot wait for you guys to see all of these talented people perform.”

“It’s been such a pleasure to work with these talented young artists. There are superstars there and I cannot wait to cheer them on and for everybody to see them,” she said. Hudson added that Idol “believed in me when I had no experience in anything like that,” and that’s why she’s happy to return the favor.

Before ending the segement, Hudson had one final word for viewers at home.

“Make sure y’all vote, because you don’t want people to get eliminated like I was eliminated 22 years ago!” Hudson exclaimed, alluding to her seventh-place finish on season 3, which Fantasia Barrino went on to win.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images