Robert De Niro is a Taylor Swift Fan

In a recent interview with Variety, Robert De Niro admitted something about his music fandom.

Yes, he’s a Swiftie.

Or, at least, he’s “not not” one.

The legendary actor and Oscar-winner said of Swift, that he has “all of her albums,” adding that “I’m not not a fan.”

The subject of the interview with the media outlet was the Tribeca Film Festival, which the actor and Jane Rosenthal founded in 2002. The film festival began in New York City this week and Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film is screening at the event.

So, Variety asked if De Niro and Rosenthal were fans of Swift, to which De Niro added, “I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK.”

Swift’s short film accompanied her 10-minute version of the Red song of the same name. Swift wrote, directed, produced, and appeared in the short movie, which seems to highlight her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Swift is said to discuss her filmmaking at the film festival in A Conversation with Taylor Swift, which is slated for Saturday (June 11) at the Beacon Theater.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Swift and De Niro are set to appear together in the upcoming David O. Russell film, Amsterdam, which also features Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and others.

For her part, Swift recently shared “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” and delivered the 2022 commencement speech at NYU.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame