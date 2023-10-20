Leah Turner and Jerrod Niemann Team Up for Acoustic Version of “South of the Border”

Leah Turner initially released the full-band version of “South of the Border” featuring Jerrod Niemann in September. Now, the duo is back with a stripped-down acoustic arrangement of the song.

The new rendition of the song sees Turner and Niemann casting the horn section and big studio production of the original cut aside like an empty mezcal bottle. Instead, the duo sings “South of the Border” over a single acoustic guitar.

The new arrangement puts the sweet, sexy, and laid-back vibe of the song front and center. At the same time, the stripped-down instrumentation allows both vocalists to shine. More importantly, “South of the Border” is like a 3-minute beach vacation. Listeners can almost imagine a pair of lovers drinking, strumming, and singing along to this track on the sand.

That was Turner’s goal when she co-wrote the song. In a press release, she said, “When my producer Brett Boyett and I wrote this song, we wanted the listener to be transported straight to loving on tequila,” she said. “I think we accomplished that.”

However, Turner didn’t just want to put out a fun song. Instead, she wanted to give people a way to escape all that’s going on in the world. “The world is in such a crazy place right now, and I think we could all use a little love, some tequila, and fun ‘South of the Border,’” she added.

Additionally, Turner spoke about why she chose to collaborate with Niemann on the song. “I couldn’t think of anyone better to kick out of my cowboy boots and into my chanclas and head South of the border with than my good amigo, Jerrod Niemann,” she explained. “He’s always such a good chill vibe and when he agreed to hop on this with me, I felt so grateful. I’ve always been a fan of not only his work as an artist but also of him as a person. He’s just a good guy,” Turner added.

About the song, Niemann said, “It’s not an easy feat to mix flavors of multiple genres. Not only did [Turner] accomplish that beautifully in the music, but she also nailed it in the lyrics and production.”

Photo courtesy of Richlynn Group