Jerry Lee Lewis Traces Rock ’n’ Roll Back to One “King” Who Started It (and It Isn’t Elvis)

Even icons have icons, and for every monumental rock ‘n’ roller, there’s at least one musician who came before them that they consider to be even better, more influential, and more significant to the genre overall. Elvis Presley didn’t call himself the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. That distinction, he believed, was better suited for Chuck Berry. Similarly, Jerry Lee Lewis didn’t claim he was the inventor of rock ‘n’ roll (even if his temperament might have suggested he felt that way).

Lewis shared his thoughts on who actually started rock ‘n’ roll during a somewhat scattered, tenuous conversation with Dick Cavett during a December 1971 appearance on The Dick Cavett Show. A 36-year-old Lewis’ demeanor was appropriate for someone nicknamed The Killer, albeit a bit stiff for television. Cavett and Lewis frequently spoke over each other. Some of Cavett’s jokes didn’t land. Other times, Lewis would “cut up” in a way that seemed more intimidating than jovial.

But amidst the stammers and starts and flashes of Lewis’ infamous temper, the singer heaped praises on two musical icons who he credits with establishing modern rock music.

Jerry Lee Lewis Credited This Yodeling Singer-Songwriter to Establishing Rock Music

During his late 1971 appearance on The Dick Cavett Show, rock pianist Jerry Lee Lewis and the show host discussed what Lewis did to relax amid all of the, as he described it, “screaming, hollering, staying up all night, listening to records, raving, drinking, cutting up, loving women, great balls of fire.” Lewis joked that he yodeled in his spare time, to which Cavett asked whether Lewis could teach him. The show host blew past Lewis’ answer, moving on to country radio programs, while Lewis sat in his chair, one finger extended. “Excuse me,” Lewis said in his sappy drawl.

“Country music, rock music, blues music started from the old blues yodeler Jimmie Rodgers,” Lewis said. “This is the king that started it.” Cavett turned to his husband and asked if they agreed with Lewis. A musician off-camera said something to the effect of, “If he says so.” Lewis retorted, “You’re damn right it’s right. And I said so. If you don’t think it’s right, check it out, brother.”

The conversation then drifted to Chuck Berry, another pioneering rock ‘n’ roller. The “Great Balls Of Fire” singer had equally immense praise for Berry. Describing Berry, Lewis said, “You could take Hank Williams, the way he writes songs. I’ll go back to Jimmie Rodgers, the old blues yodeler who wrote a lot of songs. He wrote rock ‘n’ roll songs. In the era of rock ‘n’ roll, I think Chuck Berry is one of the greatest songwriters in the world. One of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll singers I’ve ever heard in my life. There’s no doubt about it. And one of the greatest showmen.”

Disagree with Lewis, and you’d have run the risk of seeing that fiery temper bubbling under the surface, boiling over into a rage.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns