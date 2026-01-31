3 One-Hit Wonders From 1973 That Every 70s Teen Remembers

If you were young in the 70s, you got to enjoy some of the best rock music of all time. Just as well, many one-hit wonders (from 1973, specifically) likely wiggled their way into your subconscious at some point during your youth. Let’s look at just a few such songs that you definitely remember if you were a kid glued to the radio in the mid-1970s.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Painted Ladies” by Ian Thomas

This pop rock jam with a soft rock edge dropped in October 1973. It was quite the hit in Canada. On the Canada Top Singles chart, “Painted Ladies” by Ian Thomas made it all the way to No. 4. The song was also a Billboard Hot 100 hit stateside, as it peaked at No. 34 on that chart. This song about a strip club and the dancers within likely irked a few parents back in the day, but teens listened to it regardless. The song would be Thomas’ only single to make it to the Hot 100. Though, he would continue to chart well on the Canadian charts well through the 1980s.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel

Remember Stealers Wheel? This Scottish outfit had a hit on their hands with the 1973 folk rock classic, “Stuck In The Middle With You”. Even if you weren’t alive in the 70s, you probably know this song from its super catchy melody. “Stuck In The Middle With You” was a No. 6 hit on the Hot 100 and did even better on the Canadian charts at No. 2. The band would never hit the Top 20 in the US again and would disband just a few years later in 1975.

“Wildflower” by Skylark

“Wildflower” by the Canadian outfit Skylark might be familiar to hip-hop fans who weren’t exactly teenagers in the 1970s. This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from 1973 is a soft rock classic that has been sampled by a number of hip-hop musicians. A few songs include “No One’s Iller” by Eminem and the mixtape The Warm Up by J. Cole, among others. Skylark made it to No. 9 with the song in the US, but they would never make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 chart again.

Photo by Alan Messer/Shutterstock