Jesse Colin Young & Steve Miller Discuss New Version of “Get Together”

Jesse Colin Young just collaborated with the legendary Steve Miller on a new version of “Get Together” in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of The Youngbloods’ version hitting #1 on the Billboard charts. The updated song and video was released in conjunction with WhyHunger for their recent SongAid campaign, and you can view the video here.

In support of this release, Jesse sat down and interviewed Steve for his video series and podcast, Tripping On My Roots.

During the interview, they discuss coming up together in Greenwich Village, Jesse hearing “Get Together” being played the first time in 1965, how they both would up moving to San Francisco in 1967, as well as many stories of the progression of their individual careers.

A pioneer of American roots music for more than half a century, Jesse Colin Young has left a unique mark on the intersecting worlds of folk, blues, jazz, and rock & roll. With his Tripping On My Roots podcast, the former Youngbloods frontman “gets together” with some of the legendary peers who’ve built similar legacies, while also taking a look at the musical heroes whose songs have inspired his own.

Featuring interviews, musical performances, rare collaborations, and plenty of storytelling, Tripping On My Roots is equal parts documentary, autography and a first-hand look not into the creative influences of a folk icon, but into an entire country’s musical history, too.

Photo Credit: Jesse Colin Young