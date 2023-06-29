Jesse Malin Offers Update on Health Since Suffering From a Spinal Stroke

D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin has just released a video via Instagram expressing his gratitude for the support of fans while he recovers from a stroke in a hospital bed. Malin suffered from a rare spinal stroke back in May, which has left him paralyzed from the waist down.

In the video, Malin states that he’s “still here in the hospital, but I’m in a good state of mind and fighting hard.” He also says, “Thank you for all the huge, huge generosity. All the love and support, yeah, all the good vibes. It means so much to me.” Malin concludes the video by saying, “I can’t wait to see you all really soon. Lots of love.”

Malin’s video holds the caption, “Hey everyone, I just wanted to send out this message with huge gratitude and huge love for everything, all of the support in every single way. I shot this video from my hospital room here, I’m in New York. Even though it’s been 8 weeks, I’m working really hard, physically and spiritually, doing my best.

I miss everybody, and I miss being outside, but I will get there,” the caption continues. “Thanks for all the prayers, and well wishes, all the messages. Every single one means the world to me. (If you wish to donate to help, please go to the Sweet Relief Jesse Malin fund donations link in bio).”

Last month, at the time that the stroke first occurred, Malin told Rolling Stone, “The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body.”

Since the stroke, Malin has been admitted to New York’s Mount Sinai and has undergone several spinal surgeries. As of now, Malin is recovering at an NYU rehab center and learning how to use his body without being able to move his legs. Malin is expected to use a wheelchair when he is released from the hospital.

Malin wrote songs for Lucinda Williams’ recent album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart. Malin was originally going on tour this summer, but sadly had to cancel due to the stroke.

(Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)