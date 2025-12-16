Jesse Malin Takes ‘Silver Manhattan’ Show Off-Broadway in 2026

Jesse Malin‘s theatrical show, Silver Manhattan, will continue Off-Broadway in February 2026 in New York City, following a sold-out run at the Gramercy Theatre in 2025. Running February 18 through March 29, 2026, Malin’s 90-minute show will play five nights a week at the Bowery Palace, a 100-seat theater located at the former music venue, Bowery Electric, which will close after 17 years on January 30.



Written by Jesse Malin and Lauren Ludwig, produced by ArKtype / Tommy Kriegsmann and David Bason, and directed by Ellie Heyman, with music direction by Derek Cruz and the Tony-nominated Justin Craig (Stereophonic), Silver Manhattan highlights the different chapters in the New York City-born singer and songwriter’s life, from growing up in Queens to jumping into the hardcore scene in the early ’80s with Heart Attack before forming D Generation and segueing into a solo career.



Silver Manhattan is also inspired by Malin’s upcoming memoir, Almost Grown: A New York Memoir (April 26). Backed by his band—keyboardist Rob Clores, bassist James Cruz, and drummer Paul Garisto—Malin tells his story about finding his life and music on the streets of New York City.

The show is a “love letter to New York” and Malin’s comeback against the odds, and comes two years after the artist suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down.



“‘Silver Manhattan’ is the most personal thing I’ve ever done on stage,” said Malin in a statement. “I want to run it in a smaller theater, and look into the eyes of everyone in the room. I have so much history on the Bowery. I played CBGB as a kid, and grew up in the neighborhood.”



Malin’s grandfather also once sold liquor to the bars along Bowery. “It’s nice to go back to the scene of the crime,” adds Malin. “There are a lot of beautiful ghosts and spirits on this sacred ground.”

Jesse Malin (Photo: Jini Sachse)

On stage, the story follows Malin’s coming-of-age in the city, from working odd jobs to help support his family after his mother’s death to connecting with artists, musicians, poets, and other characters around the city that become his community.



“Survival is a creative act,” said Malin, who returned to the stage for the first time after his stroke for two headlining shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in December 2024.



“In 2023, before my accident, I was on this huge tour. Since I was 12, that’s how I made my living—traveling from city to city on this pirate ship, with my band, this gang,” added Malin. “Out of necessity, I created ‘Silver Manhattan,’ a way I could bring the world to me. Come into my neighborhood, to my New York. Music has always been the best medicine.”

Photo: Vivian Wang