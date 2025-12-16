RIAA Announces the Highest Certified Country Artist of All Time

Morgan Wallen has officially become the highest RIAA-certified country artist of all time, and the third most certified artist, all-genre, behind Drake and Taylor Swift for solo works. Recently, Wallen was also named Billboard‘s Top Artist of 2025 and entered the Spotify Billions Club thanks to singles “Whiskey Glasses”, “I Had Some Help”, and “Last Night”.

This milestone achievement is a result of Wallen’s 239.5 million certified singles, solos and collaborations, as well as the 26 million album certifications across his expansive catalog. In addition to making him the highest certified country artist of all time and the third most certified artist of all time, all-genre, these numbers also put Morgan Wallen at the No. 2 spot for the digital singles-certified solo artist, all-genre.

This career-defining achievement comes just seven years after receiving his first Gold Certifications in 2018 with “The Way I Talk” and “Up Down”. Subsequently, in 2019, Wallen went on to score yet another Gold Certification with “Whiskey Glasses”, which was 13x Platinum certified today on December 16, 2025.

RIAA Responds to Morgan Wallen’s Sales and Streaming Dominance

In light of this news, RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier shared, “Morgan Wallen’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. A trajectory powered through deep fan connection, multiple creative collaborations and partnerships with Big Loud and Republic Records.”

“Less than a decade after earning his first Gold singles, he has officially become the highest RIAA certified Country artist with 265.5M units, including credits on five Diamond-certified or higher singles! The sheer volume of streams behind this achievement speaks to how actively audiences continue to show up and his sustained journey reshaping modern music. Congratulations on this new height as Morgan and his team set their sights on the next,” concluded CEO & RIAA Chairman, Mitch Glazier.

Wallen’s 2025 4x Platinum-Certified album, I’m The Problem, has had 22 of its 37 songs reach Gold-certified status or higher. As of now, Morgan Wallen currently has five singles that have reached and or surpassed Diamond certification, including his newly Diamond certified 2020 collaboration with Diplo, “Heartless”.

Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images