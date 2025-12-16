3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Season 28 Finalist DEK of Hearts

DEK of Hearts has brought their unique talents to The Voice. The country trio started strong with a four-chair turn and has continued to impress coaches and fans throughout the season, punching themselves a ticket to the finale. Keep reading for three things to know about the Nashville-based pop-country trio.

Videos by American Songwriter

DEK of Hearts Hasn’t Been Around Long

After Dylan John, Emily Clapp, and Kollin Bailey completed their Blind Audition on The Voice, they told the coaches that they’d formed their trio 15 months prior.

On their website, DEK of Hearts reveals that they got the band together after graduating from Trevecca Nazarene University. They started out by performing worship music, before transitioning to their current mix of country, pop, and bluegrass.

DEK of Hearts Has Already Accomplished a Lot

Though their tenure together hasn’t been a long one, it has been a successful one. The group has already won Tennessee Songwriters Week, thanks in part to their original song, “Dear Ole Whiskey.”

“We wanted to write a song with a different approach to alcohol,” Bailey told Franklin Lifestyle. “I think everybody has somebody they know that struggles with that, so we wanted to write a letter to whiskey, as if whiskey was a person.”

The group has also recorded their first single, “Taillights.”

“As an acoustic trio, it’s hard to imagine ourselves with a band,” Clapp told the outlet. “So hearing this recording has really given us an idea of what we could sound like in the future traveling with a band.”

DEK of Hearts Has Had Huge Success on The Voice

During their Blind Audition for The Voice, DEK of Hearts earned a four-chair turn thanks to their performance of Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” Though Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg all wanted them, the trio selected Niall Horan as their coach.

It’s turned out to be a good decision. They beat Jack Austin during the Battle Round with a performance of Mumford & Sons’ hit 2012 song “I Will Wait.”

They were also successful in the Knockout Round, besting Kayleigh Clark with their cover of Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You.” In fact, they so impressed during that performance that Horan hit the Mic Drop Button, nominating them for the chance to perform at the Rose Bowl.

On Monday’s part one of the two-part finale, DEK of Hearts was announced alongside Max Chambers as the last two finalists amongst the remaining six contestants in contention to be crowned champion.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC