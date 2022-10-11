Jessica Simpson’s Memoir to be Adapted Into Amazon Series

In the last few years, Jessica Simpson has been an open book, and now, a scripted series will detail what’s on the pages.

Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a pilot inspired by the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s 2020 memoir, Open Book. The project of the same name will star Big Time Rush‘s Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow alongside Full House‘s John Stamos as Butch Thorne, according to Deadline. Sparrow is a younger singer, based on Simpson, and Thorne is an older musician who soon makes more than a musical connection with the rising star.

A synopsis of the series reads: “Open Book follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s mid-twenties rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. Touching on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood, and the music business, Open Book follows Sadie’s unexpected journey as she ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life.”

Emmy Award-winning television director, Adam Bernstein, heads the project as the director with Tom Kapinos, writer of Californication, and Lucifer, acting as writer and one of the executive producers behind the series. Simpson also serves as executive producer of Open Book alongside Patrick Moran, Lauren Auslander, and Lacy Lynch.

“I finally get to say what I have been wantin’ to say for years now,” the singer wrote of the recent news on her Instagram. “Open Book has opened the door to all of my wildest dreams as an artist, author, and entertainer. This project holds my heart completely, infatuates my mind on every level, and deeply seduces my soul to the core.”

Throughout her post, she showers those who have supported her along the way with thanks and gratitude. Of the actors cast in the show, she closed her post with “@KatelynTarver, it is an honor to find myself in your eyes. It is your time to shine beautiful. @JohnStamos, I am so grateful to work alongside a legend, but even more so, I am VERY ready to watch you break the mold as Butch Thorne, always makin us swoon!”

Last year, the singer celebrated four years of sobriety with a single release, her first since 2010. Watch her cover of “Particles” by British indie rock band, Nothing But Thieves, below.