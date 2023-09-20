Jewel Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Spirit’ Album

Singer-songwriter Jewel will be releasing a special 25th anniversary edition of her sophomore album Spirit on November 17.

This updated version of the beloved album will feature expanded and remastered reissues, as announced in a press release. The deluxe version includes the top 10 U.S. hit “Hands” plus other tracks “Down So Long” and “Jupiter (Swallow the Moon).”

The new Spirit also includes 23 bonus tracks, eight of which are unreleased demos and outtakes, as well as live performance cuts from the late ’90s, alternate takes, remixes, and more.

Spirit will also be reissued as a 2-LP set, which marks the first time the vinyl has been available on vinyl since its release in 1998. A special blue-swirl vinyl has been created to commemorate the occasion.

All editions of the new version of Spirit are available to pre-order here.

Speaking about the 25th anniversary release, Jewel mentioned bridging the gap between then and now with her son. “My sophomore album, Spirit, is 25! I still cherish this album and sing many of these songs during my shows, so I’m glad my fans can pick up new copies and hear some unreleased tracks, outtakes, and live recordings,” she said in a release.

“I also get to share this with my son now – it’s incredibly special to tell him stories about what was happening in my life and the world during this time. Whether you heard Spirit back then or are just discovering it now, I appreciate you listening.”

The singer-songwriter appeared on Fox’s The Masked Singer for its Christmas special in 2021, where she took the stage to perform her song “Hands” with her son, Kase, who was then 10 years old. Ahead of the Spirit anniversary edition, Jewel has shared a studio outtake version of “Hands,” released on September 20, as well.

The artist released her first album in seven years, titled Freewheelin‘ Woman, back in April.

When speaking about her biggest hits in April to USA Today, Jewel said, “It’s hard to write pop songs that aren’t romantic. I was proud of ‘Intuition’ for that – it delivered a deeper concept wrapped in a pop song. Dancing and singing are my keys to life.”

Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger