Jewel Encourages “Discourse,” The Rock Walks Back Joe Rogan Support

These days, there seems to be a new update about the Spotify-Joe Rogan-Neil Young issue every day, or even several times per day. The world moves that fast.

And as it does, it would seem Rogan has fewer lifeboats.

In the latest update, Jewel, who had supported Rogan, commenting on a recent post of his and writing, “You’re doing a great job. Keep it up,” has also recently posted a photo of Neil Young on Twitter, promoting dialogue and “discourse.”

Sharing a photo of Young with businessman Marc Benioff, Jewel wrote, “I’m so proud to know people of such conviction. I hope we can embrace and encourage discourse between different viewpoints and use our right to protest for the things we believe… it’s what makes us great …”

I’m so proud to know people of such conviction. I hope we can embrace and encourage discourse between different view points and use our right to protest for the things we believe… it’s what makes us great … https://t.co/Bzg6iNmcRr — Jewel (@jeweljk) February 1, 2022

Not to be outdone, actor and part-time rapper, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who had also previously supported Rogan—commenting on the same apology post that Jewel commented on, writing, “Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you”—is now walking back that stance.

In the wake of India.Arie sharing a video of Rogan using the N-word seemingly dozens of times and Spotify quietly removing 70 and then over 100 episodes of his podcast, Twitter user Don Winslow, wrote to Johnson, “Dear @TheRock, You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N-word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

To which Johnson replied, “Dear @donwinslow, Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.”

Check back with American Songwriter for more updates as they come.