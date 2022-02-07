Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Return on Tour in 2022

Ringo Starr is returning on tour with his All Starr Band for a run of North American dates running May through June 2022.

The All Starrs will include musicians Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and a return of Edgar Winter. The tour will kick off in Ontario at Casino Rama on May 27 and conclude on June 26 in Clearwater, Florida. This will mark the fifth time Starr has started a tour from Ontario, with previous tours in 2001, 2003, 2006, and 2014 kicking off in the Canadian hub.

The tour will move around New England with shows in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and three nights at the Beacon Theater in New York City, in addition to going south with shows in Virginia, Atlanta, and Florida.

Starr’s first time on tour since the pandemic halted touring plans in 2020, the former Beatle has kept busy within the past two years releasing the EPs Zoom In and Change The World, in addition to two books, including the limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of All Starts 1989-2019, and the limited-edition retrospective Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with The Beatles From Across the Universe, both published by the auction house Julien’s Auctions.

Ringo Starr (Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie)

“I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play,” said Starr in a statement. “This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years—up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs—and I’ve really missed it.”

He added, “Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me and it’s going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again.”

Starr’s Tour Dates:

May 27, 2022 Rama, Ontario – Casino Rama

May 28, Rama, Ontario – Casino Rama

May 30 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

June 2 Boston, MA – Wang Theater *With The Avett Brothers

June 3 Worcester, MA – Hanover Theater

June 4 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion *With The Avett Brothers

June 6 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 7 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 8 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 10 Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater

June 11 Easton, PA – State Theater

June 12 Providence, RI – PPAC

June 14 Baltimore, MD – Modell Lyric

June 15 Baltimore, MD – Modell Lyric

June 17 Lenox, MA – Tanglewood

June 18 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Arena

June 19 Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Theater

June 21 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

June 22 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Center

June 24 St Augustine, FL – The AMP

June 25 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock

June 26 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

Main Photo: Courtesy of MasterClass