Jewel, The Rock and Other Artists Support Podcaster Joe Rogan

While many artists (like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and India.Arie) decry podcaster Joe Rogan for his show, which they say promotes misinformation about the COVID-19 epidemic and other important social circumstances, others have come to the support of Rogan.

Artists and celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jewel, to name a few.

While hundreds of scientists and healthcare professionals have criticized Rogan and his podcast’s platform, including some like the singer and actress Elvira who have posted a petition to remove Rogan from Spotify, the host is not without his supporters.

Johnson wrote on social media responding to Rogan’s statement about his show: “Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Jewel, who recently won the popular singing competition The Masked Singer, added, “You’re doing a great job. Keep it up.”

And the electronic artist Kaskade said, “Nailed it.”

There are others who support Rogan, who has been a fixture in media for decades. But there are also many who do not.

In the wake of both Neil Young and Joni Mitchell leaving Spotify, the audio streaming platform’s stock has plummeted about 25%.

Other outlets are reporting that “Spotify loses $4 billion in market value following Neil Young controversy.”

Apple Music and Tidal are joining the party, pointing fingers at Spotify.

“The home of Neil Young. Listen to his entire catalog on Apple Music,” the streaming service Tweeted.

If that wasn’t all, rumors are beginning to swirl that other big-name artists are set to follow suit in Young and Mitchell’s footsteps. Makes sense. Many of the rockers today view both Young and Mitchell as heroes. And you listen to your heroes.

