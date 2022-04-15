Jewel Releases New Album ‘Freewheelin’ Woman’ Announces Tour with Train + Blues Traveler

Four-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and “American Song Contest” competitor Jewel has released her 13th album Freewheelin’ Woman. The album marks a stark transition in the singer-songwriter’s devotion to her career and the direction she wishes it to go.

Growing up on singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan and eventually getting into some Muscle Shoals records, Jewel says that’s where she wanted her voice and writing to turn to on the album. When the Alaska native started her career, she was homeless and trying to desperately figure out what was going to work. Much like the Shoals records, she wants to return to music on her own terms and to cut her teeth on something with more grit and more bite.

“When I first got signed, I was homeless and trying to figure out whether this was a career that could actually work for me,” Jewel says. “I knew that I wanted to be an artist, and that meant I had to be willing to grow, adapt, change, and go wherever I felt my heart needed to go—which often isn’t where managers or labels or even fans might say you should go. And I’m proud that now, at 47, I can look back and know that I’ve never done anything contrived for the sake of trying to be successful. Everything I’ve done, I did it because it was fun for me—and this record was really fun.”

The new album is a celebration of the path Jewel has made for herself in recent years and a reminder that “taking the long way” to feel truly aligned with what you’re meant to do is a wonderful thing.

“A lot of these songs have to do with overcoming something difficult and then celebrating that, or taking the long way around to get to the place that feels right to you,” she said.

Jewel and her band will be touring with Train (featured on her recent single “Dancing Slow”) and Blues Traveler this summer. The tour kicks off on June 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, with 35+ shows including New York, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, and more before concluding on August 6 at the legendary Red Rocks venue in Colorado, Jewel’s home state.

Listen to Freewheelin’ Woman HERE, and check the tour dates down below:

JEWEL TOUR DATES WITH TRAIN & BLUES TRAVELER

*Jewel (direct support across all dates), Blues Traveler (all dates except Red Rocks)

Wed, Jun 08 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center*

Fri, Jun 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sat, Jun 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

Sun, Jun 12 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Tue, Jun 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Wed, Jun 15 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

Fri, Jun 17 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Jun 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^

Sun, Jun 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

Tue, Jun 21 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater^

Fri, Jun 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sun, Jun 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place^

Tue, Jun 28 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Thu, Jun 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 1 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Sat, Jul 2 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^

Thu, Jul 07 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 08 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Sat, Jul 09 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sun, Jul 10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

Tue, Jul 12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Wed, Jul 13 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center*

Fri, Jul 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*

Sat, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*

Sun, Jul 17 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp*

Tue, Jul 19 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Wed, Jul 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu, Jul 21 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Sat, Jul 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater*

Sun, Jul 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Tue, Jul 26 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri, Jul 29 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater*

Sat, Jul 30 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion*

Sun, Jul 31 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Tue, Aug 02 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena*

Wed, Aug 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sat, Aug 06 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*Thunderstorm Artis

^Will Anderson

Photo by Dana Trippe