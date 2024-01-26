Jewel and Melissa Etheridge Announce Co-Headlining Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates and How to Buy Tickets

Singer-songwriter icons Jewel and Melissa Etheridge have announced a co-headlining North American tour for 2024, giving fans two incredible reasons to plan for a night out. They’ll be beginning their tour in Bonner, Montana in July before wrapping up in Rogers, Arkansas in early October.

The duo has more awards than we can count, including a staggering 19 Grammy award nominations. They also have multiple Billboard Music Awards, American Country Awards, and even Blockbuster Entertainment Awards.

If you want to see Jewel and Melissa Etheridge together live, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Melissa Etheridge will be on her own solo tour through part of 2024 as well, joining Jewel for a select run of shows. The Grammy Award winner will be performing in Canada at the world-famous Orpheum Theater as well as Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado with the Avett Brothers.

Jewel is set to be performing both a collection of songs from her acclaimed catalog of hits and some of her recent work, namely songs from her 2022 album Freewheelin’ Woman. Popular songs from her latest body of work include “Living With Your Memories” and “No More Tears” with country star Darius Rucker.

It’s not often that two stars tour together, so if you’re a fan of either of these wonderful performers we suggest getting your tickets now. Both Jewel and Melissa Etheridge have huge fan bases that reflect their stellar careers, so they’ll probably sell out quickly.

If you want to see two of the biggest singer-songwriters in American music perform together this summer, act fast. Tickets are already moving quickly and there’s no way these two don’t sell out. Head to StubHub or click here for official tickets.

07/11 – Bonner, Montana – KettleHouse

07/17 – Redmond, Washington – Marymoor Park

07/21 – Saratoga, California – Mountain Winery

07/23 – San Diego, California – The Rady Shell

07/24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Pearl Theater

07/26 – Los Angeles, California – YouTube Theater

07/31 – Kansas City, Missouri – Starlight Theatre

08/01 – Waite Park, Minnesota – The Ledge

08/03 – Huber Heights, Ohio – Rose Music Center At The Heights

08/04 – Windsor, Ontario, Canada – The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor

08/07 – La Vista, Nebraska – The Astro

09/17 – Cary, North Carolina – Koka Booth

09/21 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Skyla Credit Union

09/24 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

09/26 – Clearwater, Florida – The Sound

09/27 – St. Augustine, Florida – St. Augustine

10/01 – Austin, Texas – Moody

10/03 – Norman, Oklahoma – Riverwind Casino

10/04 – Thackerville, Oklahoma – Lucas Oil Live

10/05 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP

FAQs

When do tickets for the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Jewel and Melissa Etheridge’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to Jewel and Melissa Etheridge’s 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Jewel and Melissa Etheridge tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Jewel or Melissa Etheridge are offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Jewel and Melissa Etheridge’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later next year. Check back for more information.

Is there an age restriction for the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge co-headlining tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation. Some venues may have an age restriction for children under 6.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Jewel and Melissa Etheridge merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Jewel and Melissa Etheridge 2024 Tour?

Jewel and Melissa Etheridge haven’t announced who they’ll be joined by for their 2024 tour run. They might not have any opening acts, as they are already two of the biggest performers in music.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo of Melissa Etheridge by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo of Jewel by Duane Prokop/Getty Images

