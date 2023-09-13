Jewel to Perform at This Year’s Angel Awards Gala

It has been announced that four-time Grammy nominee Jewel will be performing at this year’s Angel Awards Gala. The yearly event is sponsored by Project Angel Food, an organization that delivers food to individuals with serious illnesses in Los Angeles County.

The gala will take place in the parking lot of Project Angel Food’s kitchen in Hollywood on September 23. According to Billboard, the event space is being billed as a “ballroom under the stars.” During the event, singer and actress (and star of ABC’s Abbott Elementary) Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored with the Sheryl Lee Ralph Legacy Award.

Jewel runs a non-profit organization called Inspiring Children Foundation, which advocates for the mental health of young, at-risk teens. Jewel is also the founder of the company Jewel Inc. and created SELLA, a school curriculum that includes mental health awareness. Most recently, Jewel co-founded Inner.world, which offers a virtual community that provides users with tools to properly care for their mental health.

Earlier this year, Jewel spoke to Forbes about why she launched Inner.world. “The platform works really beautifully, I think, because of the anonymity,” Jewel told the publication. “People feel safe coming in. It’s an incredibly safe environment by design.”

“What I’ve done in the foundation for the past 20 years is a peer-to-peer model, and we actually see a lot more profound results than one-on-one. I think psychotherapy is great, but it isn’t something everybody has access to,” Jewel added. “And meditation is incredibly important and there are so many great meditation apps out there but what I’ve learned is that meditation puts you in position to change, but then you need behavioral tools to start to change actual habits.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of 0304, Jewel’s electro-pop album from 2003. In April 2022, Jewel released her 13th studio album, Freewheelin’ Woman, which spawned the singles “No More Tears,” “Grateful,” “Dancing Slow,” and “Long Way ‘Round.”

Details regarding Jewel’s set at the Angel Awards Gala have yet to be revealed.

Photo by Brendan Walter/Courtesy of Shore Fire Media