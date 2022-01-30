Jimi Hendrix to be Featured in Two Prominent Films This Month

Jimi Hendrix fans rejoice.

The legendary guitar player and songwriter is set to be featured in two prominent films this winter. Let’s take them one by one:

The first is a movie about a nightclub. That film, Ronnie’s, chronicles the life and times of saxophonist Ronnie Scott and his London jazz club of the same name. Ronnie’s features a number of previously unseen and unheard performances by other standouts, including Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, and… Hendrix.

But the Hendrix section might be the biggest attraction because it features the guitar player sitting in with Eric Burdon and the band War at the club. The performance came on September 16, 1970, and it’s the last-ever gig from Hendrix before his sad, untimely death two days later on September 18.

Fans can check out a clip that includes that performance below. The clip comes from director Oliver Murray who was searching for bootlegs from Ronnie Scott’s (an arduous process that involved tenuous digging through hours of archival footage) and was on the hunt for this mythical Hendrix bootleg.

Finally, one Tuesday night, Murray found a bartender from that night to unearth this rare moment.

The second Hendrix-featured movie is called Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui.

That film is a Grammy-nominated work from 2020 that is finally making its long-awaited theatrical debut this month. The movie is set to simultaneously premiere in Buffalo, Oklahoma City, Tacoma, and a number of cities in California. Other showings will take place in Boston, Vancouver B.C., Albuquerque Tulsa, Portland (OR), San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Orlando.

Abroad, the film will be seen in the Netherlands, Mexico, Spain, and other countries.

The film, according to a press statement, “chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s storied visit to Maui in 1970, and how they became ensnared in the controversial, countercultural film Rainbow Bridge.”

“Jimi Hendrix is larger than life and his explosive concerts are meant to be experienced on the biggest screens possible,” said Evan Saxon, head of music strategy and international distribution at Abramorama, which is the company releasing the film. “It’s where Jimi belongs. Abramorama is honored to continue our collaboration with Experience Hendrix, Sony Legacy and our cinema partners around the world to give Jimi Hendrix fans another opportunity to enjoy rock and roll history.”

“Directed by John McDermott and produced by Janie Hendrix, George Scott and McDermott, Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui incorporates never before released original footage and new interviews with firsthand participants and key players such as bassist Billy Cox, recording engineer Eddie Kramer, Warner Bros. executives and several Rainbow Bridge cast members, as well as its director Chuck Wein,” the press statement reads. “Their fascinating account tells the definitive story about one of the most controversial independent films ever made.

“In the aftermath of his performance on Maui, Hendrix would return to New York and his work at Electric Lady Studios. He had no further involvement in Rainbow Bridge. He left for Europe at the end of August to headline the massive Isle Of Wight festival and begin a European tour. Tragically, he would die in London on September 18, 1970.”

