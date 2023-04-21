Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Announce Split

Written by Silke Jasso

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, have mutually decided to end their marriage after being together for 3 years. The couple has 3 children and announced they have another one on the way.

According to Insiders, the couple has been going through ups and downs in their relationship over the past few months, but they have now concluded that separating is the best choice for their family.

Allen and Alexis tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020, and since then, they have often shared pictures and updates about their family with the country singer’s fans.

Allen went on to share the news on his Instagram, saying, “After much thought and reflection in recent months Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy, and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing daily lives, we respectfully request privacy during this time.

Alexis also went on to release a statement of her own on her Instagram, saying, “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Jimmie & I made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy, and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. and a lot of our growing family, respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Along with her statement, Alexis shared a message on her Instagram stories, writing, “We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy