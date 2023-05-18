Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Pregnant Wife after Sexual Assault Allegations 

Jimmie Allen has broken his silence after his former manager accused him of sexual assault and battery. The “Down Home” singer turned to Instagram Thursday afternoon (May 18) to address the allegations and to apologize to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale.

Before issuing the statement, Allen disabled the ability to leave a comment and deleted a handful of photos on social media. He also has set his Twitter profile to private.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” wrote Allen. “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father.”

Allen and Gale are parents to an 18-month-old daughter named Zara James and Naomi Bettie, 3. They are expecting a third child together, a boy.

The artist said he is “working” on himself to become a positive role model for his children. He blames the music industry for his recent actions. The lawsuit filed by Jane Doe accused Allen of alleged assault, sexual battery, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress.

“I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of,” explained Allen. “My goal is to be better than the generation before me. This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weakness.”

Allen continued, “I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you.”

The lawsuit was revealed weeks after the two announced their separation. The couple filed for divorce on April 28, reported ET. The two cited “irreconcilable difference” as the reason for the decision. Allegedly Allen is fighting for joint custody, while Gale is demanding for their children to live with her full-time. She also requested her own property and an “equitable division” of all marital assets.

No criminal charges have been placed against Allen. He has been suspended by his label BBR Music Group. Allen also has been removed from the CMA Fest lineup.

