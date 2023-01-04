Jimmie Allen Hits No. 1 With “Down Home”

Jimmie Allen is ringing in the new year with a No. 1 song.

The country star has reached No. 1 on the country charts with his latest single “Down Home.” The song has special meaning for Allen, serving as a tribute to his late father, James Allen, as reflected in the lyrics, I bet you’re making everybody laugh with your jokes/I know you’re holding nothing but the best kinda hope/Shining a light up there with a big ol’ smile. His father passed away in 2019 at the age of 65. It was released as the second single off his 2022 album, Tulip Drive, which is named in honor of the street his grandmother grew up on in Lewes, Delaware near his native Milton. This marks Allen’s fourth No. 1 single, following “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was a Highway,” featuring Brad Paisley.

To celebrate the achievement, Allen addressed a letter to his dad on social media. “Dear Dad, I knew you existed and now the world knows too. Thank you to country radio for helping me share the memory of my father through this song,” he writes while acknowledging co-writers Cameron Bedell, Tate Howell, and Rian Ball, along with members of his team at his record label, Stoney Creek Records. “I’m thankful to y’all for pushing me to do this song but I also thank you for being patient and writing it with me when I was emotionally ready…To every person that listened to this song thank you. I read every message about how this song related to you and the person you lost. I’m sending love and peace your way in dealing with your loss,” he concludes with #BigJim #RipDad #15.

The video also honors his roots, as Allen returned to Delaware to co-direct the feature near Milton.

