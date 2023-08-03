Jimmie Allen’s Second Accuser Files Motion Against Countersuit

One of Jimmie Allen’s alleged victims is taking additional action against him. On Thursday (August 3), People obtained documents that show that one of his accusers, Jane Doe 2, is filing a motion to dismiss Allen’s countersuit against her.

In July 2023, Allen countersued Jane Doe 2 after she came forward claiming that Allen recorded them during a sexual encounter in a Las Vegas hotel room. Jane Doe 2 realized the encounter had been filmed without her consent when she saw a cell phone hidden in the closet and took it for evidence, handing it over to the local police.

She then sued him in June 2023 for battery, assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress, stating that while she initially consented to sex, she later revoked consent when Allen refused to use protection. She also did not consent to the encounter being recorded and managed to leave the hotel room with the phone while Allen was sleeping.

Allen then accused her of conversion, which in the context of law means to “wrongfully deal with goods in a manner inconsistent with the owner’s rights.” According to the documents People obtained, “Taking disputed property for the purpose of turning it over to the courts or law enforcement for investigation or adjudication is not theft,” and Jane Doe 2’s team states that Allen does not have grounds to counter-sue her.

“Allowing a perpetrator to sue a crime victim who turns evidence over to the police for conversion would violate the Nevada Constitution and public policy,” Jane Doe 2 allegedly says in the new documents, adding that this is Allen’s “attempt to harass and intimidate her.”

“We will leave it to the court to determine if taking something without permission is conversion (or stealing)—a lesson that most of us learned when we were young,” Allen’s legal team says in a statement in response to Jane Doe 2’s motion. “The facts here don’t support what Jane Doe 2 is claiming, and we look forward to the legal process moving forward and clearing Jimmie’s name.”

Jane Doe 2 was the second woman to accuse the country singer of sexual misconduct. A bombshell report from Variety provided a detailed account of alleged repeated assault against the first woman who came forward under the pseudonym Jane Doe. She was formerly his day-to-day manager, and the lawsuit claims that he raped and sexually abused her multiple times. She sued him for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress. In response, Allen has countersued both women.

