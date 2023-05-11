Jimmie Allen Suspended from Label, Dropped from CMA Fest after Sexual Abuse Allegations

Jimmie Allen has been suspended from his record label following the sexual assault accusations lodged against him by his former day-to-day manager.

“In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group, has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately,” the label says in a statement to American Songwriter.

Allen has also been dropped from the CMA Fest lineup. He was originally scheduled to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium on Sunday night (June 11) but was removed as of Thursday (May 11).

“We have removed Jimmie Allen from our performer lineup,” a representative from CMA confirms to American Songwriter.

On May 11, Variety published a report about a woman under the fake name Jane Doe, who has filed a civil lawsuit against Allen and his former management company, Wide Open Music, for rape and sexual assault at the hands of the country star. In court documents obtained by Variety, Jane Doe is suing Allen for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress and Wide Open Music and its founder Ash Bowers, who’s also written songs with and produced for Allen, for gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking and more. Among the many allegations Jane Doe details are when Allen allegedly raped her in a hotel room in Los Angeles during a work trip.

“Wide Open Music knew that Jimmie Allen regularly engaged in sexual harassment but required Plaintiff to work with him anyway,” Jane Doe’s lawyer Elizabeth Fagen states in the lawsuit. “Wide Open Music knew that Allen was dangerous, and assigned Plaintiff to be his Day-to-Day Manager anyway. Wide Open Music did not adequately warn or prepare Plaintiff for, or protect her from, the extreme sexual harassment, abuse, grooming, and manipulation she would endure in order to keep her job.”

Bowers claims that after Jane Doe told him about the alleged sexual abuse by Allen in October 2022 that he was dropped as a client from Wide Open Music. Days later, Jane Doe was placed on leave and then fired. Allen has also released a statement denying the allegations and that he plans to “mount a vigorous defense” and “take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Photo Credit: ABC/Karen Neal