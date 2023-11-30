Jimmy Barnes Cancels Concert After Battling Bacterial Pneumonia: “I’m Sorry”

Just days before Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes prepared to open the Mushroom 50 Live concert in Melbourne, news broke of his hospitalization. Apparently, the musician contracted bacterial pneumonia and following the doctor’s orders, he sadly canceled his performance while undergoing treatment. But he reassured fans he would return shortly.

Sharing an update with fans, Barnes started by apologizing to those who hoped to see the legend perform live. He wrote on Instagram, “I’m sorry to let you know that I’ve been receiving intravenous antibiotics over the last 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia.” Not wanting to cancel the entire show, the singer added, “Unfortunately, this has stopped me traveling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned. My band will still perform on board, together with my daughter Mahalia and other special guests.”

Although wanting to perform for his fans, Barnes detailed how the decision wasn’t his to make. “I’d like to apologize sincerely to everyone for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused, but the doctors have confined me to bed for 2 days. The timing couldn’t be worse.”

Jimmy Barnes Dominates The Charts Since The 1980s

While fans showered him with support, hoping he would recover fully, the singer insisted he would return to the stage just in time for his performance at By The C in Torquay. The concert currently takes place on Saturday, December 2.

Starting his career back in 1973, Barnes continues to draw a crowd as the singer landed a total of 15 No. 1 albums in Australia. Add that with his additional five for being the lead vocalist on the band Cold Chisel and it brings his total to 20. When looking at other artists and bands like Taylor Swift, Eminem, U2, and The Beatles, Barnes reigns supreme. The Beatles came in second with 14.

Considered the most popular and best-selling Australian artist of all time, Barnes also achieved the milestone of landing a No. 1 album in every decade following the 1980s. He has also been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame twice. Once for Cold Chisel and the other as a solo artist.

