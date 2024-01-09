Jimmy Barnes Shares Update After Open-Heart Surgery

Spending over 50 years in the music industry, singer Jimmy Barnes not only performed with the rock band Cold Chisel but even became one of the best-selling Australian music artists of all time. While revered within music, 2023 brought the singer a series of health concerns that had many fans worried. And to make it worse, in December, he underwent numerous surgeries. With the rocker focusing on his recovery, he recently shared some good news with fans.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Barnes smiled as he showcased a beautiful plate of bucatini with meatballs. He captioned the image, writing, “I’m well and truly on the mend. So grateful for all of your wishes, for my family, for everything.”

Last November, Barnes found himself in the hospital after contracting bacterial pneumonia. Having to cancel an upcoming performance at the time, he told fans, “I’m sorry to let you know that I’ve been receiving intravenous antibiotics over the last 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia.” He added, “This has stopped me traveling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned. My band will still perform on board, together with my daughter Mahalia and other special guests.”

Jimmy Barnes Looking Forward To 2024

While seeking medical expertise and going through surgery, Barnes never forgot about the blessings in his life. Celebrating 2024, he posted a slideshow of his year and wrote, “The last year has been challenging for me at times but it has also been filled with love, family, food and of course music. The difficult times have made me realize how lucky I am to be surrounded by my beautiful family and as I sit here in my bed recovering from surgery I am thankful to all the amazing people who have been a part of our lives and to everyone who has sent well wishes and cheered me on throughout the year.”

Barnes continued his post, looking forward to the new year and new adventures. “2024 will bring more challenges I’m sure but I am excited to see what else is on the horizon. Thank you to all who came out in support of Australian music over the last 12 months. And I look forward to seeing you on the road ahead.”

